FC Barcelona striker Ansu Fati hadn't scored a La Liga goal in more than four months, before netting two goals in a win against Levante Sunday in Barcelona. Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Barcelona teen phenom Ansu Fati, 17, became the youngest player to score two goals in La Liga during a 2-1 win against Levante.

Fati scored 30th minute and 31st minute of the win Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Former Barcelona player Bojan Krkic had the previous record, scoring two goals for the club at 17 years and 208 days old in 2008. Fati was 17 years and 94 days old.

"I've always imagined this moment and I'll try to enjoy it," Ansu told FCBarcelona.com.

"I want to thank my teammates and the coach for the opportunity that I have. They're making things a lot easier for me."

Barcelona star Lionel Messi assisted both Fati goals. His first feed to Fati was a beauty. Messi dribbled at midfield with his back to the goal during that sequence. He then slid a pass through a group of seven defenders. Messi's feed went ahead of Fati, before the young forward caught up to the ball. He used his first touch to get around a defender, before using his second touch to hit a shot through the legs of Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez and into the net.

Fati scored again less than two minutes later. Messi received a pass on the right flank at the start of that sequence. He then bolted inside while dribbling toward the box. Messi toyed with defenders at the top of the box, before sending a feed to Fati on the left side of the box. Fati gathered the pass before smacking a shot into the near-post netting.

Ruben Rochina scored in stoppage time for Levante.

RELATED Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st person to reach 200M Instagram followers

"I want to keep improving and working to help the team the most," Fati said. "I've been watching him [Messi] play for years. He's incredible and sharing the pitch with him is a dream. I'll always grateful."

Barcelona faces Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals at 3 p.m. EST Thursday at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.