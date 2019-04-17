FC Porto's Hector Herrera (L) in action against Liverpool's Georginio James Milner during their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC on Wednesday at Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. Photo by Jose Coelho/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Liverpool dominated Porto 4-1 in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday in Porto, Portugal.

The Reds advanced to the semifinal round 6-1 in aggregate scoring, after beating Porto 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals on April 9 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool will face Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals, with the first matchup set for April 30 at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Sadio Mane drew first blood for the Reds in the 26th minute of Wednesday's clash. The Reds didn't get their second score until the 65th minute. Eder Militao cut the Liverpool lead in half one minute later.

Roberto Firmino scored another for the Reds in the 77th minute, before Virgil van Dijk added the final goal in the 84th minute.

"I am very, very happy, as you can imagine," Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "I said before it would be very difficult, probably you all thought that's what I had to say, but I knew it so how can I be surprised now it was difficult ... so we won the game and now are in the semi-final -- unbelievable, really, what a competition and we are second time in a row in the semis. That's really something crazy, unbelievable."

The Reds battle Cardiff City in the Premier League at 11 a.m. Sunday in Cardiff, Wales.