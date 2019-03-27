Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane wants to be NFL kicker

England captain Harry Kane would consider playing in the NFL after his soccer career. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he wants to try being an NFL kicker after his soccer career.

Kane made the comments during an interview with ESPN. The England captain is an avid NFL fan and is friends with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"That's real," Kane said. "Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try."

Kane wouldn't be the first player -- or even Spurs player -- to leave professional soccer stage for the gridiron. Former Spurs forward Clive Allen played soccer in England for nearly two decades before suiting up as the placekicker for the London Monarchs in 1997. He made 6-of-6 field goal attempts and 7-of-10 extra point attempts that season.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best," Kane said. "Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?"

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane, 25, has five goals in the Champions League this year for Tottenham, tied for the fifth-most in the tournament. He is tied for second on the Premier League scoring list with 17 goals during his 2018-2019 campaign.

Tottenham signed Kane to a six-year contract extension in June. That deal keeps him with the Spurs through 2024. Spurs battle Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. He scored in the 71st minute of England's 5-1 win against Montenegro in a UEFA Euro qualifier Monday in Podgorica, Montenegro.