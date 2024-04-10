Trending
NFL
April 10, 2024 / 9:55 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract

By Alex Butler
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (top) totaled a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (top) totaled a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl linebacker Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement, which includes $88 million guaranteed, on Wednesday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 66 combined tackles and a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. Allen also logged two forced fumbles, an interception and a pass defensed in 17 starts in 2023-24.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft totaled 251 combined tackles, 53 tackles for a loss, 45 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown through his first 74 career appearances.

Allen was the No. 8 pass rusher among edge defenders last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Allen in March, allowing him to negotiate with other teams. Under the terms of the transaction, the Jaguars maintained the ability to match any offer Allen received on the open market. They also would receiver draft-pick compensation if another team signed Allen.

He was set to make $24 million in 2024 under the terms of that franchise tag, but that salary will be replaced by his new contract.

NFL // 23 hours ago
NFL // 23 hours ago
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
April 9 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
NFL // 2 days ago
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Texas defensive tackle D'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Austin.
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
NFL // 6 days ago
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
April 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Chiefs to sign backup QB Carson Wentz
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs to sign backup QB Carson Wentz
April 2 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will serve as a backup to two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.
2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at 35
NFL // 1 week ago
2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at 35
April 1 (UPI) -- Retired two-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has died suddenly in South Florida at age 35, the Miami Dolphins confirmed on Monday.
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
March 26 (UPI) -- Kickoffs will look much different in the NFL, starting with the 2024 season, after team owners approved major rule changes for the special teams plays at the annual league meeting Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
March 25 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle from games Monday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
March 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson is known for his unique football skillset, but he also apparently has a rare gift for picking NCAA men's basketball tournament winners, as his bracket remains perfect through 16 games.
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made an effort to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract.
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits bomb, inside the parker vs. Brewers
Orioles to call up Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
