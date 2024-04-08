Advertisement
NFL
April 8, 2024 / 8:20 AM

Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI

By Alex Butler

April 8 (UPI) -- Former Texas defensive tackle D'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Austin.

Jail records obtained by ESPN and Austin-based news stations KXAN and KVUE said that Sweat was arrested Sunday on Interstate 35 in north Austin. He was booked at 2:12 p.m. local time and later released on bond.

News stations also filmed Sweat leaving the Travis County Jail, but he did not speak to reporters.

Sweat, 22, measured in at 6-foot-4, 366 pounds last month at the 2024 scouting combine in Indianapolis. The defensive tackle appeared in 62 games while with the Longhorns. Sweat logged 128 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his collegiate tenure.

He also claimed 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and won the 2024 Outland Trophy, given to the nation's best interior lineman -- offensive or defensive.

Sweat is considered one of the top defensive tackles in the 2024 draft class, but is not expected to be a first-round selection. He was listed as a second-round pick in a five-round mock draft posted Friday on NFL.com.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

