1 of 2 | Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean speaks to reporters at the NFL scouting combine Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Photo by Alex Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, a top 2024 NFL Draft prospect who broke his leg during his final collegiate season, confirmed Thursday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that he is now medically cleared. DeJean, projected as a first-round pick in many mock drafts, said he sustained a fractured fibula in his left leg in November and underwent surgery.

DeJean will not participate in drills this week and said he probably won't work out at Iowa's pro day, which is scheduled for March 18. The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit.

"I just started running full speed last week," DeJean said. "I plan on working out at some point before the draft. I am [medically] cleared. I'm just progressing right now."

DeJean, who said he could work out in early April, is listed as the top cornerback prospect in the draft class by some experts.

Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Clemson's Nate Wiggins and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell are among the other top cornerbacks in the class.

DeJean said he can play outside and in the slot at cornerback and at safety, versatility that could be appealing for interested NFL teams. He also "would love to" work on special teams, after excelling as a punt returner for the Hawkeyes.

"I'm a physical guy," DeJean said. "I can run. I have good feel for the game. I feel like I can help out in the run game, as well as at corner."