Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 28, 2024 / 5:29 PM

Dolphins want Jaylen Waddle long term, expect 'another level' from Tua Tagovailoa

By Alex Butler
The Miami Dolphins plan to keep wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as a long-term asset. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | The Miami Dolphins plan to keep wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as a long-term asset. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins plan to keep wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the foreseeable future and believe there is "still another level" of production for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday.

Grier made the comments at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Dolphins general manager is actively involved in negotiations with representatives for Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, both of whom are seeking contract extensions. He plans to meet with both parties this week.

Advertisement

"There's no timeline on it," Grier said of the negotiations with Tagovailoa's agents. "At the end of the day, you know how these deals get done. They're complicated deals and [we are] building the team through free agency, as well. So we'll work through it and see if we can get something done."

Advertisement

Tagovalioa is set to play the 2024 campaign fifth-year option of his rookie contract, valued at $23.1 million. Grier said the Dolphins are "hopeful" an extension can be finalized this off-season, but he would not expand on the negotiations.

Related

Tagovailoa, 25, was in the NFL MVP conversation throughout the 2023 campaign. He finished the season with a league-high 4,624 yards, while logging career-bests in completion percentage (69.3%) and touchdown passes (29). He also started all 17 games after missing several in 2022 because of concussions.

"He's grown in areas, led the league in passing and did some great things this year and we all feel there's still another level that he can take it and I think, if you asked him, he would tell you that, too," Grier said.

Grier also commended Tagovailoa for his growth as a leader and building trust and belief with coach Mike McDaniel. He anticipates Tagovailoa being around the team, even if the negotiations lead into training camp.

The Spotrac contract database projected a four-year, $220 million extension for Tagovailoa on Wednesday afternoon. That projected deal, which features $105 million guaranteed at signing, includes an average annual value of $55 million, tying Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow for the most in the NFL.

Advertisement

When asked about a potential franchise-tag designation for Wilkins, Grier said "all options are on the table." Those options also include letting him hit free agency or forging to a lucrative extension. Grier said the Dolphins "were close" on an extension last season, before Wilkins played out the final year of his rookie contract.

Grier also joined several NFL general managers as part of a trend, squashing rumors of a high-profile wide receiver trade, saying that the Dolphins have no thoughts about trading Jaylen Waddle.

"We want him to be here for a long time," Grier said. "He is a big part of our now and future."

Earlier Wednesday, the Dolphins were given the top grade in the NFLPA's annual release of player team report cards, which rate each NFL team in terms of coaches, ownership, facilities, travel and more.

"I was very excited for it," Grier said of the ranking. "Because I know last year we got No. 2 and guys were like, 'How did we not get No. 1?'"

The Washington Commanders were the lowest-rated team in the league, according to the players' union report.

Latest Headlines

Kansas City Chiefs to release wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
NFL // 1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs to release wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will release veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are "very encouraged" about their negotiations with Tua Tagovailoa's agents as they work toward a long-term contract extension, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
NFL // 1 day ago
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders decision-makers squashed trade rumors for their top wide receivers, telling reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis that Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams remained on their rosters.
Broncos to decide on future of QB Russell Wilson union within 2 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos to decide on future of QB Russell Wilson union within 2 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will decide on the future of their union with quarterback Russell Wilson within the next two weeks, coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett
NFL // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett at the start of the 2024 NFL league year, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Bengals designate wide receiver Tee Higgins as franchise-tagged player
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals designate wide receiver Tee Higgins as franchise-tagged player
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals officially designated Tee Higgins as their franchise tag player on Monday, keeping the wide receiver under contractual control for at least one more season.
Sportswriter Peter King ends longtime NFL column
NFL // 2 days ago
Sportswriter Peter King ends longtime NFL column
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Veteran sportswriter Peter King will retire from penning his longtime "Football Morning in America" column after 27 years, he announced Monday in the final edition of his work.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater will end his 16-year career and retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday in a letter posted to the team website.
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL tight end Jimmy Graham will be the lead navigator of a four person crew that plans to row more than 600 miles nonstop across the frigid Arctic Ocean in 2025, he announced on social media.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
NFL // 1 week ago
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Kyle Shanahan believes there was an issue with Steve Wilks fitting the San Francisco 49ers' defensive scheme, he told reporters, when announcing his decision to fire the defensive coordinator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cavs' Max Strus drills 59-foot buzzer-beater to edge Mavericks
Cavs' Max Strus drills 59-foot buzzer-beater to edge Mavericks
Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
Tennis: American Casey Kania gets 2-year ban for positive marijuana test
Tennis: American Casey Kania gets 2-year ban for positive marijuana test
Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence
Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement