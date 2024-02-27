Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams

1 of 5 | All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is involved in contract negotiations with the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders decision-makers squashed trade rumors for their top wide receivers, telling reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis that Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams remained on their rosters. Jefferson is set to play the 2024 campaign on the $19.7 million option year of his rookie contract. He remains involved in negotiations with the Vikings for what is expected to be a record-breaking contract extension. He also negotiated with the Vikings last off-season, before the parties broke off talks. Advertisement

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2022 All-Pro led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. He missed seven games in 2023 because of a hamstring injury.

"We've said it and we'll continue to say it: We think he's the best wide receiver in the league and should be compensated as such," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday inside a ballroom at the Indiana Convention Center.

"We think he's the one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league and think he should be compensated as such. We'll continue to have those dialogues and conversations."

Advertisement

Adofo-Mensah said he "promised" Jefferson's representatives that he would not openly discuss negotiations and that he hasn't thought about potentially trading arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

"That is not something that's once crossed my mind," Adofo-Mensah said. "You've gotta blue-chip player, a blue-chip person, you try to keep as many of those as you can."

Adams, who signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders in 2022, is not due for a new pact, but also has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last several seasons.

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco flatly shut down that speculation by telling reporters: "He's a Raider," when asked about a potential trade.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, totaled 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2022, his first season with the Raiders. He logged 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight scores in 17 starts last season.