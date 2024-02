1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) totaled 59 sacks through his first nine seasons in the NFL. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett at the start of the 2024 NFL league year, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Barrett was set to receive a $15 million option bonus next month. The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2021, but that deal was later restructured. Advertisement

Barrett totaled 52 total tackles and 33 solo takedowns over 16 starts last season. He also logged 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed and an interception during the 2023-24 season. Barrett, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and 2021, totaled 400 combined tackles, 289 solo tackles and 59 sacks through his first 131 appearances in the NFL.

Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, his first season with the Buccaneers. He previously spent time with the Denver Broncos after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State.

Barrett won a Super Bowl in 2016 with the Broncos and in 2021 with the Buccaneers.

The 2024 NFL league year and free agency signing period start March 13.