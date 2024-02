1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) won two Super Bowls with the franchise. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will release veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the decision Wednesday afternoon. Valdes-Scantling, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl each year. Advertisement

The six-year veteran hauled in 21 catches for 315 yards and one score in 16 starts during the 2023-24 campaign. He totaled a career-high 42 catches for 687 yards and two scores in 17 games in 2022.

Valdes-Scantling, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs in 2022.

The Chiefs will save $12 million from their salary cap because of Valdes-Scantling's release.