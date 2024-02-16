Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 2:20 PM

2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting

By Simon Druker
Two juveniles are now charged with multiple offenses in relation to deadly mass-shooting in Kansas City, Mo. during a Super Bowl victory parade earlier in the week, prosecutors confirmed Friday. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Two juveniles are now charged with multiple offenses in relation to deadly mass-shooting in Kansas City, Mo. during a Super Bowl victory parade earlier in the week, prosecutors confirmed Friday. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two juveniles are now charged with multiple offenses in relation to a deadly mass shooting in Kansas City, Mo., during a Super Bowl victory parade earlier in the week, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

The pair are being held in a juvenile detention center and have been charged with firearms offenses and resisting arrest after one woman was killed and 22 other people were injured while celebrating the victory by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

The two cannot be named because of their ages with criminal proceedings taking place in the family court division of Jackson County Circuit Court, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker confirmed in a written statement.

Both juveniles and a third adult were originally detained earlier in the week, but formal charges were not sworn until Friday. Police on Thursday ruled out an act of terrorism.

Related

Authorities on Friday did not comment on the status of the detained adult.

"We regularly work with juvenile court officers on cases and we have worked with them on this case, as well. Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them. We expect to be at future hearings regarding these individuals who were charged today in Family Court," Peters Baker said in the statement.

Advertisement

"We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues. We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers. And we will continue to work closely with the police investigative team overseeing their investigation of this mass shooting."

Peters Baker said her office would not comment further on the case.

Police are still investigating and more charges are expected.

Typically, family courts in Missouri do not disclose information related to specific cases or criminal proceedings.

That could change if either prosecutors decide to charge either juvenile as an adult, which remains a possibility.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. CST Wednesday as the parade was wrapping up on the west side of the city's Union Station. Of the 22 people injured, 11 were later confirmed to be children.

Kansas City radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan was shot and killed during the incident.

Latest Headlines

Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony continues Friday in Atlanta, Ga., in a hearing over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the election interference case against Donald Trump.
2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed in a dorm room at the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs on Friday, but police said the shooting incident was not an ongoing threat.
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police have found the body of missing Ohio 5 year-old Darnell Taylor in a sewage drain near Columbus, according to police. His foster mother Pammy Maye was arrested Thursday night.
Jury deliberations begin in NRA misconduct trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury deliberations begin in NRA misconduct trial
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York jury began deliberating Friday in the civil corruption trial against the National Rifle Association and several of its top officials.
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his legal team have decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court a decision that ruled he has no immunity defense in civil lawsuits.
Body of missing Tennessee deputy recovered from river
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Body of missing Tennessee deputy recovered from river
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Search and rescue crews found the body of a missing Tennessee sheriff's deputy Thursday.
President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling Friday afternoon to Ohio where he will visit the site of last year's massive train derailment in the small village of East Palestine in the northeastern part of the state.
West Virginia's Sen. Manchin says he won't be third-party presidential candidate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
West Virginia's Sen. Manchin says he won't be third-party presidential candidate
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., confirmed Friday he will not mount a run for president as an independent or third-party candidate during this year's presidential campaign season.
Florida's cold, wet forecast could affect this weekend's Daytona 500
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida's cold, wet forecast could affect this weekend's Daytona 500
A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send tropical moisture across the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday and extending through the weekend, which could dampen outdoor plans and the Daytona 500.
Justice Department reaffirms commitment to protecting LGBTQI+ communities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department reaffirms commitment to protecting LGBTQI+ communities
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Leaders from the U.S. Justice Department Civil Rights Division met Thursday to reinforce the department's commitment to protecting LGBTQI+ rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verdict expected in New York civil fraud case against Donald Trump
Verdict expected in New York civil fraud case against Donald Trump
U.S. Coast Guard intercepts Iran weapons shipment headed for Yemen
U.S. Coast Guard intercepts Iran weapons shipment headed for Yemen
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Imprisoned Jan. 6 rioter faces five additional felony charges
Imprisoned Jan. 6 rioter faces five additional felony charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement