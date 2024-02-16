2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting

1 of 2 | Two juveniles are now charged with multiple offenses in relation to deadly mass-shooting in Kansas City, Mo. during a Super Bowl victory parade earlier in the week, prosecutors confirmed Friday. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two juveniles are now charged with multiple offenses in relation to a deadly mass shooting in Kansas City, Mo., during a Super Bowl victory parade earlier in the week, prosecutors confirmed Friday. The pair are being held in a juvenile detention center and have been charged with firearms offenses and resisting arrest after one woman was killed and 22 other people were injured while celebrating the victory by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers. Advertisement

The two cannot be named because of their ages with criminal proceedings taking place in the family court division of Jackson County Circuit Court, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker confirmed in a written statement.

Both juveniles and a third adult were originally detained earlier in the week, but formal charges were not sworn until Friday. Police on Thursday ruled out an act of terrorism.

Authorities on Friday did not comment on the status of the detained adult.

"We regularly work with juvenile court officers on cases and we have worked with them on this case, as well. Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them. We expect to be at future hearings regarding these individuals who were charged today in Family Court," Peters Baker said in the statement.

"We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues. We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers. And we will continue to work closely with the police investigative team overseeing their investigation of this mass shooting."

Peters Baker said her office would not comment further on the case.

Police are still investigating and more charges are expected.

Typically, family courts in Missouri do not disclose information related to specific cases or criminal proceedings.

That could change if either prosecutors decide to charge either juvenile as an adult, which remains a possibility.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. CST Wednesday as the parade was wrapping up on the west side of the city's Union Station. Of the 22 people injured, 11 were later confirmed to be children.

Kansas City radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan was shot and killed during the incident.