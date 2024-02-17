Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally

1 of 2 | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his wife, Brittany Matthews, after winning Super Bowl LVII over Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have visited two young victims of the Super Bowl parade mass shooting that left one dead and 22 others injured. The Reyes family said in a statement to media outlets issued Friday that the Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital in Overland Park, Kan., to see the family's 8- and 10-year-old daughters who suffered gunshot wounds in the leg during Wednesday's shooting. Advertisement

The Reyes family is related to Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local Tejano music DJ who was fatally shot following the Chiefs parade and rally in Kansas City. She was 43.

According to a GoFundMe page organized for the Reyes family, "the girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured."

The money will help support the girls' physical and mental recovery. Any money left over will go toward their college funds.

The girls' parents said they are making good progress in their recovery but will remain in casts for several months, undergoing follow-ups visits for the next few years.

"We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children's Mercy Hospital and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love and support," the statement read.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Friday announced the launch of KCStrong, an emergency relief fund to benefit the victims of the shooting and their families, as well as violence prevention, mental health services and first responders.

"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them," Mahomes said in a post on X.

Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them.❤️ The @Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders.... pic.twitter.com/sYMnPgCWL0— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 16, 2024

Chief's tight end Travis Kelce on Friday donated $100,000 to the Reyes' GoFundMe from his charity Eighty-Seven & Running.

The family had originally set a goal of $100,000. As of Saturday, the fund had amassed $188,674.