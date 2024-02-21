Ex-NFL receiver Rod Gardner, wife join 'Amazing Race' Season 36

1 of 5 | Rod and Leticia Gardner are competing on "The Amazing Race." Photo courtesy of CBS

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- CBS introduced the contestants for The Amazing Race Season 36 on Wednesday. The season premieres March 13 at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Former NFL receiver Rod Gardner and his wife, Leticia, are one team. Currently from Lawrenceville, Ga., Gardner played for the Washington team then known as the Redskins, the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Advertisement

Derek and Shelisa Williams are retired law enforcement officers from Alta Loma, Calif. Danny and his mother Angie Butler are educators from San Diego, Calif., and Walla Walla, Wash., respectively.

Michelle and Sean Clark own an aerobics company and come from East Point, Ga. Girlfriends Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main come from San Diego, where Chavez is a global strategy and operations lead and Main is an investigator for U.S. Navy Special Operations.

Best friends Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith are firefighters from Wisconsin. Nurse anesthetists Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun are dating in Englewood, Colo.

Boyfriends Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete are a preschool teacher and food stylist respectively in New York City. Best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek are Air Force pilots, from Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich., respectively.

Advertisement

Twins Anthony and Bailey Smith are recruiters from Clearwater, Fla. Cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero are from Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas, respectively, where Turner is a senior marketing strategist and Cordero is a student.

Siblings Maya and Rohan Mody are students in Monmouth Junction, N.J., with Rohan going for his master's degree. Father and daughter Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster are a receptionist and marketing manager from Waltham, Mass.

This season's race begins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and takes contestants from the Dominican Republic to Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Barbados.