Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 21, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Ex-NFL receiver Rod Gardner, wife join 'Amazing Race' Season 36

By Fred Topel
Rod and Leticia Gardner are competing on "The Amazing Race." Photo courtesy of CBS
1 of 5 | Rod and Leticia Gardner are competing on "The Amazing Race." Photo courtesy of CBS

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- CBS introduced the contestants for The Amazing Race Season 36 on Wednesday. The season premieres March 13 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Former NFL receiver Rod Gardner and his wife, Leticia, are one team. Currently from Lawrenceville, Ga., Gardner played for the Washington team then known as the Redskins, the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Derek and Shelisa Williams are retired law enforcement officers from Alta Loma, Calif. Danny and his mother Angie Butler are educators from San Diego, Calif., and Walla Walla, Wash., respectively.

Michelle and Sean Clark own an aerobics company and come from East Point, Ga. Girlfriends Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main come from San Diego, where Chavez is a global strategy and operations lead and Main is an investigator for U.S. Navy Special Operations.

Best friends Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith are firefighters from Wisconsin. Nurse anesthetists Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun are dating in Englewood, Colo.

Boyfriends Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete are a preschool teacher and food stylist respectively in New York City. Best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek are Air Force pilots, from Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich., respectively.

Advertisement

Twins Anthony and Bailey Smith are recruiters from Clearwater, Fla. Cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero are from Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas, respectively, where Turner is a senior marketing strategist and Cordero is a student.

Siblings Maya and Rohan Mody are students in Monmouth Junction, N.J., with Rohan going for his master's degree. Father and daughter Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster are a receptionist and marketing manager from Waltham, Mass.

This season's race begins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and takes contestants from the Dominican Republic to Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Barbados.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sam Waterston thanks fans ahead of 'Law & Order' exit
TV // 1 hour ago
Sam Waterston thanks fans ahead of 'Law & Order' exit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sam Waterston thanked fans on "Today" prior to his final episode as Jack McCoy on "Law & Order."
Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March
TV // 3 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin will host March episodes of "Saturday Night Live," with Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande to perform as musical guests.
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
TV // 3 hours ago
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Ewen MacIntosh, an actor who played Big Keith in the British version of "The Office," died at age 50.
Tom Moutchi felt responsibility in playing 'Criminal Record' prison inmate
TV // 6 hours ago
Tom Moutchi felt responsibility in playing 'Criminal Record' prison inmate
NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tom Moutchi says Errol Mathis, the possibly wrongly convicted murderer he plays in "Criminal Record," is "emotionally constipated" because he is stuck in a position in which he cannot move forward in his life.
'Constellation' roles lingered with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks
TV // 7 hours ago
'Constellation' roles lingered with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks describe how their roles in the sci-fi drama "Constellation," premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+, stayed with them after they wrapped.
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
TV // 8 hours ago
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson tells reporters about scenes from the show inspired by her teacher mother.
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
TV // 8 hours ago
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "The Terminator" icon Linda Hamilton told UPI that after four decades of being associated with the sci-fi franchise, she is at peace with her reputation for playing world-saving heroines.
Giancarlo Esposito trades mystery bag in 'Parish'
TV // 21 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito trades mystery bag in 'Parish'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- AMC announced a March 31 premiere for "Parish" and released a clip of Giancarlo Esposito in the new crime drama Tuesday.
Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph voice true selves in 'Second Best Hospital'
TV // 1 day ago
Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph voice true selves in 'Second Best Hospital'
NEW YORK, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph lend their voices to members of the medical staff in "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" because the new adult animated series is unique and hilarious.
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Over 3 million viewers tuned in Feb. 12 to watch Jon Stewart host "The Daily Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement