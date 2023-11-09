Trending
Odd News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 1:01 PM

Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles teamed up with a duo of Amazing Race contestants to break a record for putting chopsticks into a beard.

Serial record-breaker David Rush attended an Amazing Race watch party with contestants and fellow Idahoans Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith and the trio took on the record for most chopsticks put into a beard in 1 minute (team of two).

Strasser previously captured the solo version of the record with 59 chopsticks, and he also holds records including most toothpicks in a beard, most baubles in a beard and most straws in a beard.

Rush and Smith took turns inserting the chopsticks into Strasser's beard, ending the minute with 110. However, the men determined six would be disqualified under Guinness World Records rules, leaving them with a total 104.

The record attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records officials to become official.

