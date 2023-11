Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman's home security camera recorded footage of her Halloween pumpkin being stolen off her porch by a hungry suspect: a moose.

Natalie Levy's Ring doorbell camera recorded the nighttime visit by a hungry bull moose that stood at the foot of her porch for several minutes while snacking on a pumpkin.

Advertisement

"The post-Halloween porch clean-up fairy paid us a morning visit," Levy told Alaska's News Source.

The moose wasn't the only wild animal to turn porch pirate in recent days -- an Orlando, Fla., family's security cameras recorded a bear walking up to their home and stealing a bag of Taco Bell food that had just been dropped off on the porch by an Uber Eats driver.