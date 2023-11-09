Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A professional surfer from Australia practiced her craft at a Hawaii beach and managed to catch a wave measuring a record-breaking 43.6 feet tall.

Laura Enever, 31, paddled in and rode the massive wave on the Outer Reef, Oahu, and the measurements of the wave were later confirmed by the World Surf League.

The wave's size earned Enever the Guinness World Records title for the largest wave surfed paddle-in (female).

Enever broke the record set by Brazilian surfer Andrea Moller, who caught a 42-foot wave at the infamous break known as "Jaws" in Maui, Hawaii, in 2016.

"I would never be in this position if it wasn't for all the big wave surfers who have come before me and paved the way, especially the really brave, courageous females who have always inspired me and made me feel like I could get out there and give it a crack," Enever said.