Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 2, 2022 / 10:17 AM

Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders

By Doug Cunningham
Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders
Between July 2020 and Tuesday, the team was simply known as the Washington Football Team. On Wednesday, the franchise announced its new team name -- the Commanders. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- After years of controversy and about 19 months after a promise to change its name, Washington, D.C.'s, NFL franchise announced Wednesday that it will now be known as the Washington Commanders.

The team revealed the name and a new logo for the change, but will keep its classic colors of burgundy and yellow.

Advertisement

"This new identity embodies the most powerful aspects of Washington's story by paying tribute to the team's rich history and championship culture, personified by mission-driven players who take command, forge success and break barriers on and off the field," the team said in a statement Wednesday.

"The result of an 18-month collaborative process with fans, alumni, players, community leaders and stakeholders across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, Commanders brings to life the commitment to service and leadership that defines [our] community."

RELATED Washington Redskins' Ron Rivera working with team owner on new nickname

The team officially dropped the Redskins name in July 2020 after decades of criticisms that said it was discriminatory and offensive toward Native Americans.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," team owner Dan Snyder said at the time.

Advertisement

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday.

RELATED Washington Redskins announce 'thorough review' of team name

The announcement also unveiled changes to the team's logo and wordmark. The primary logo is a stylized "W" that contains military style cues.

The team said it weighed tens of thousands of fan submissions and conducted a number of surveys and focus groups to settle on a new name.

The franchise invited the public to a party on Friday to celebrate the new Washington Commanders at the team's home stadium, FedEx Field in nearby Landover, Md.

RELATED Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name

Latest Headlines

Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process
NFL // 1 hour ago
Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Brian Flores, who sued the NFL and its teams for alleged racial discrimination against him and other Black coaches, was "humiliated" by the league's hiring process, but still wants to be an NFL coach, he said Wednesday.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo expects trade, wants to play for winner
NFL // 27 minutes ago
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo expects trade, wants to play for winner
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be traded this off-season and wants to play for a team that wants to "win," he told reporters.
Masterful performances in cold weather games helped shape Tom Brady's NFL legacy
NFL // 4 hours ago
Masterful performances in cold weather games helped shape Tom Brady's NFL legacy
Many of Tom Brady's seemingly impossible obstacles weren't just built by an opposing defense or a dwindling game clock -- but by Mother Nature.
Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator
NFL // 11 hours ago
Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills promoted quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator Tuesday, the team announced.
NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
NFL // 14 hours ago
NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL's Denver Broncos are officially listed on the market and likely will have the highest price tag in North American sports history.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ended speculation about his football future with a retirement announcement Tuesday morning on social media, thanking fans, teammates, coaches and his family for their support.
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
NFL // 1 day ago
Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One of the gloves wide receiver Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his on-field meltdown in his final game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up for auction, with a bid of nearly $1,800 as of Tuesday morning.
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
NFL // 1 day ago
Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are hopeful that respective tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Higbee can play in Super Bowl LVI after they each sustained knee injuries in their conference championship games.
Bucs' Tom Brady 'still going through process,' has made no decision on retirement
NFL // 1 day ago
Bucs' Tom Brady 'still going through process,' has made no decision on retirement
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady said on the latest episode of his podcast that he's "still going through the process" and hasn't decided when he'll reveal his plans on whether to play or retire.
Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements
NFL // 1 day ago
Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl as injury replacements
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins were added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements, it was announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
NFL's Denver Broncos officially put up for sale
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL
College football: Ex-Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC
College football: Ex-Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement