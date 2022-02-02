Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders

Between July 2020 and Tuesday, the team was simply known as the Washington Football Team. On Wednesday, the franchise announced its new team name -- the Commanders. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- After years of controversy and about 19 months after a promise to change its name, Washington, D.C.'s, NFL franchise announced Wednesday that it will now be known as the Washington Commanders. The team revealed the name and a new logo for the change, but will keep its classic colors of burgundy and yellow. Advertisement

"This new identity embodies the most powerful aspects of Washington's story by paying tribute to the team's rich history and championship culture, personified by mission-driven players who take command, forge success and break barriers on and off the field," the team said in a statement Wednesday.

"The result of an 18-month collaborative process with fans, alumni, players, community leaders and stakeholders across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, Commanders brings to life the commitment to service and leadership that defines [our] community."

The team officially dropped the Redskins name in July 2020 after decades of criticisms that said it was discriminatory and offensive toward Native Americans.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," team owner Dan Snyder said at the time.

Advertisement

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement also unveiled changes to the team's logo and wordmark. The primary logo is a stylized "W" that contains military style cues.

The team said it weighed tens of thousands of fan submissions and conducted a number of surveys and focus groups to settle on a new name.

The franchise invited the public to a party on Friday to celebrate the new Washington Commanders at the team's home stadium, FedEx Field in nearby Landover, Md.