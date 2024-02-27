Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 27, 2024 / 4:15 PM

Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are "very encouraged" about their negotiations with Tua Tagovailoa's agents as they work toward a long-term contract extension, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.

"I'm very encouraged," McDaniel said at the NFL scouting combine at the Indiana Convention Center. "Both Tua's representation, and our organization, are hard at work.

Advertisement

"Those timelines are impossible to predict. My main concern this off-season has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff, which is, what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game, the same way that we have since Day 1."

Tagovailoa enters the off-season on the heels of the best year of his career. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft completed a career-best 69.3% of his throws, while totaling a league-high 4,624 passing yards, 29 scores and 14 interceptions in 17 starts.

Related

He is set to play the 2024 campaign fifth-year option of his rookie contract, valued at $23.1 million. Tagovailoa told reporters earlier this month at the Pro Bowl that he believes he will agree to an off-season extension.

Advertisement

"I'm gonna let my agents, gonna let [general manager] Chris Grier, Mike [McDaniel] and those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly," Tagovailoa said.

Grief told reporters in January that it is the Dolphins' "goal" to have Tagovailoa remain with the Dolphins "long term [and] playing at a high level."

McDaniel said his belief in Tagovailoa "has always been strong," but it is now stronger than it was the first day he met the quarterback. Several quarterbacks from the same draft class as Tagovailoa received major contract extension last off-season.

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, the top pick in 2020, signed a five-year, $275 million pact in September. That deal included $219 million guaranteed. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension in July. That pact featured $218.7 million guaranteed.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million pact, including $179.3 million guaranteed, in April.

Latest Headlines

Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
NFL // 2 hours ago
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders decision-makers squashed trade rumors for their top wide receivers, telling reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis that Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams remained on their rosters.
Broncos to decide on future of QB Russell Wilson union within 2 weeks
NFL // 2 hours ago
Broncos to decide on future of QB Russell Wilson union within 2 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will decide on the future of their union with quarterback Russell Wilson within the next two weeks, coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett
NFL // 8 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett at the start of the 2024 NFL league year, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Bengals designate wide receiver Tee Higgins as franchise-tagged player
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals designate wide receiver Tee Higgins as franchise-tagged player
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals officially designated Tee Higgins as their franchise tag player on Monday, keeping the wide receiver under contractual control for at least one more season.
Sportswriter Peter King ends longtime NFL column
NFL // 1 day ago
Sportswriter Peter King ends longtime NFL column
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Veteran sportswriter Peter King will retire from penning his longtime "Football Morning in America" column after 27 years, he announced Monday in the final edition of his work.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater will end his 16-year career and retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday in a letter posted to the team website.
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL tight end Jimmy Graham will be the lead navigator of a four person crew that plans to row more than 600 miles nonstop across the frigid Arctic Ocean in 2025, he announced on social media.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
NFL // 1 week ago
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Kyle Shanahan believes there was an issue with Steve Wilks fitting the San Francisco 49ers' defensive scheme, he told reporters, when announcing his decision to fire the defensive coordinator.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted on his podcast that his bump of Andy Reid, which nearly knocked over the 65-year-old coach during the Super Bowl, was "unacceptable."
Super Bowl LVIII breaks record for most-watched telecast
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Super Bowl LVIII breaks record for most-watched telecast
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVIII, and the Kansas City Chiefs' 25 to 22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, was the most-watched telecast in history, the National Football League announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence
Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Horse racing in Saudi Arabia, Dubai draw attention over weekend
Horse racing in Saudi Arabia, Dubai draw attention over weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement