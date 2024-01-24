Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

MIAMI, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways after one season, the team announced Wednesday.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in a news release. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved.

"Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

The Dolphins hired Fangio in January 2023. He oversaw a Dolphins defense that allowed the 10th-fewest yards and logged the 8th-most takeaways in 2023. The Dolphins defense ranked seventh against the run and 15th against the pass. They ranked 22nd in points allowed.

The Dolphins defense ranked 18th in yards allowed in 2022. The 2022 Dolphins also ranked 27th in passing yards allowed and fourth in rushing yards allowed.

Fangio is expected to be a top candidate to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai last week.

General manager Howie Roseman was noncommittal, when asked about the Eagles' interest in Fangio at a news conference Wednesday in Philadelphia.