Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 9, 2024 / 10:43 AM

NFL safety Logan Ryan,two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire

By Alex Butler
Safety Logan Ryan (R) played for the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Safety Logan Ryan (R) played for the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ryan wrote on Instagram, X and Facebook. "Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support! Thanks to the fans for watching! Won two Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!

Advertisement

"Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what's next."

Ryan also posted a video, showing his news conference from when he left Rutgers and declared for the 2013 NFL Draft and highlights from his career.

Related

He thanked the Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, the teams for which he played, during his career.

Advertisement

"I tried to play the right way," Ryan said. "I tried to play my hardest at all times."
Advertisement

Ryan, 33, totaled 13 combined tackles and a tackle for a loss over five appearances last season with the 49ers. He logged 37 combined tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in nine games in 2022 for the Buccaneers.

Ryan had a career-best 117 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack in 15 starts in 2021 for the Giants.

He totaled 755 combined tackles, 98 passes defended, 20 tackles for a loss, 19 interceptions and 13 sacks in 154 career appearances.

Latest Headlines

Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
NFL // 1 day ago
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Texas defensive tackle D'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Austin.
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
NFL // 5 days ago
Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans
April 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Chiefs to sign backup QB Carson Wentz
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs to sign backup QB Carson Wentz
April 2 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will serve as a backup to two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.
2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at 35
NFL // 1 week ago
2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at 35
April 1 (UPI) -- Retired two-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has died suddenly in South Florida at age 35, the Miami Dolphins confirmed on Monday.
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
March 26 (UPI) -- Kickoffs will look much different in the NFL, starting with the 2024 season, after team owners approved major rule changes for the special teams plays at the annual league meeting Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
March 25 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle from games Monday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
March 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson is known for his unique football skillset, but he also apparently has a rare gift for picking NCAA men's basketball tournament winners, as his bracket remains perfect through 16 games.
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made an effort to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract.
Browns sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year extension
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Browns sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year extension
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed recently acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UConn-Purdue basketball title game pits nation's best player vs. defending champion
UConn-Purdue basketball title game pits nation's best player vs. defending champion
Kentucky's John Calipari finalizing deal to coach at Arkansas
Kentucky's John Calipari finalizing deal to coach at Arkansas
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
USPS honors Hank Aaron on 50th anniversary of record-breaking homer
USPS honors Hank Aaron on 50th anniversary of record-breaking homer
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement