April 2 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will serve as a backup to two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the one-year agreement Monday night. Advertisement

Wentz, 31, completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards, two scores and an interception in two appearances last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

The eight-year veteran spent 2022 with the Washington Commanders and 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts. He entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz, a 2017 Pro Bowl selection, completed 62.7% of his throws for 22,292 yards, 153 scores and 67 interceptions over 95 career appearances. He is 47-45-1 as a starter.

Fellow backup quarterbacks Ian Book and Chris Oladokun signed to future/reserve contracts earlier this off-season. Backup Blaine Gabbert was the only backup to throw a pass last season for the Chiefs. He completed 18 of 35 throws for 185 yards and three interceptions in two appearances. Chad Henne served as Mahomes' primary backup from 2020 through 2022.

Gabbert is a free agent. Henne retired last off-season.