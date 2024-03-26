Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 26, 2024 / 2:40 PM

NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes

By Alex Butler
The NFL approved rule changes that will only allow for Justin Tucker and other kickers to attempt onside kicks if their team is trailing in the fourth quarter or later. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
The NFL approved rule changes that will only allow for Justin Tucker and other kickers to attempt onside kicks if their team is trailing in the fourth quarter or later. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Kickoffs will look much different in the NFL, starting with the 2024 season, after team owners approved major rule changes for the special teams plays at the annual league meeting Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

"I think we're still going to have to tinker with it," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at a news conference. "I think it'll be a big improvement and will bring the play back to being a relevant play, an important play and exciting.

Advertisement

"I think we can do it so the injury rate will drop."

Kickoffs still will come from the 35-yard line, but the 10 other players on the kicking team now must align on the opposing team's 40-yard line.

Related

The receiving team must line up with at least seven players in a "set-up zone" -- a 5-yard range between their 30- and 35-yard line. The receiving team can place a maximum of two returns in the "landing zone" -- an area between their goal line and 20-yard line.

Kickers can't cross the 50-yard line and the other 10 players from the kicking team can't move from their opponent's 40-yard line until the ball lands on the ground or contacts a player inside the landing zone, or goes into the end zone.

Advertisement

Returners can move at any time before or during kickoffs. Other receiving team players in the set-up zone can't move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone.

Kicks that reach the landing zone must be returned. Those that land in the landing zone and then reach the end zone must be returned or downed. Receiving teams that down the ball will start their offensive possession on their own 20-yard line.

The league also approved onside kick changes, stipulating that they can only be attempted by the losing team in the fourth quarter or later. The kicking team also must announce its intention to attempt an onside kick.

The kickoff rules are only in place for 2024, but can be renewed in 2025.

Just 2 of 41 onside kicks were successful in 2023, according to NFL.com. An average of 4.8 onside kicks per season were successful since 2018, when the NFL also adjusted its rules for the plays, no longer permitting the kickoff team to make running starts.

Advertisement

An average of 11.3 onside kicks were successful in the 20 previous seasons -- 1998 through 2017 -- including 18 in 2007.

Latest Headlines

NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
March 25 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle from games Monday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
NFL // 4 days ago
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
March 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson is known for his unique football skillset, but he also apparently has a rare gift for picking NCAA men's basketball tournament winners, as his bracket remains perfect through 16 games.
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
NFL // 6 days ago
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made an effort to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract.
Browns sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year extension
NFL // 6 days ago
Browns sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year extension
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed recently acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retires from NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retires from NFL
March 15 (UPI) -- Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on social media.
Vikings land No. 23 overall in multi-draft pick trade with Texans
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings land No. 23 overall in multi-draft pick trade with Texans
March 15 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings, who already had one first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also acquired the No. 23 overall selection as part of a trade with the Houston Texans, the teams announced Friday.
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
NFL // 1 week ago
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
March 15 (UPI) -- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an explosive weapon for 2024, the veteran wide receiver announced.
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
NFL // 1 week ago
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
March 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to send a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, the teams announced.
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
NFL // 1 week ago
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Thursday.
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
NFL // 1 week ago
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
March 14 (UPI) -- Free agent safety Vonn Bell, who was released by the Carolina Panthers, agreed to return to the Cincinnati Bengals, agent David Canter announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
LSU, South Carolina, Texas earn Sweet 16 spots in women's basketball tourney
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
Miami Open: Zverev advances to Round of 16; Rybakina, Sakkari on to quarterfinals
Miami Open: Zverev advances to Round of 16; Rybakina, Sakkari on to quarterfinals
Men's college basketball: Houston, UConn, S.D. State claim final Sweet 16 spots
Men's college basketball: Houston, UConn, S.D. State claim final Sweet 16 spots
Caitlin Clark, Iowa overcome poor shooting, WVU to advance to Sweet 16
Caitlin Clark, Iowa overcome poor shooting, WVU to advance to Sweet 16
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement