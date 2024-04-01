Trending
NFL
April 1, 2024 / 4:33 PM

2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at 35

By Don Jacobson
Vontae Davis, shown as member of the Indianapolis Colts on December 30, 2012, has been found dead at age 35, police in Davie, Fla., told ESPN. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI
April 1 (UPI) -- Retired two-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis died suddenly in South Florida at age 35, the Miami Dolphins confirmed on Monday.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the team said in a social media post.

Police in Davie, Fla., said in a statement issued to ESPN Davis was found dead by a "house assistant" at his South Florida residence and that a preliminary investigation "suggests that foul play is not involved."

The investigation remains active, they added.

Davis began his playing career with the Dolphins in 2009 after starring at the University of Illinois and later was selected to two Pro Bowls (2014-15) while playing for six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also reacted to Davis' death, saying in a post on X, "Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family."

Despite making 22 interceptions and 395 tackles in 121 career games spanning 10 NFL seasons, Davis is probably best known for an incident while playing for the Buffalo Bills in 2018 in which he unexpectedly announced his retirement during halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He later said he meant "no disrespect to my teammates and coaches" with the abrupt move rather he said he felt he had fallen short of his own standards as a player.

"Mentally, I always expect myself to play at a high level," he said in an Instagram post. "But physically, I know today that isn't possible, and I had an honest moment with myself."

"While I was on the field, I just didn't feel right, and I told the coaches, 'I'm not feeling like myself,'" he added.

