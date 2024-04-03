Trending
NFL
April 3, 2024 / 11:53 AM

Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs made the Pro Bowl during each of his final four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
April 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

The Texans will receive fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in addition to Diggs, as part of the transaction. The Bills will receive a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Diggs, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Bills. He made the Pro Bowl for his football feats during each of those campaigns. Diggs was an All-Pro in 2020, when he led the NFL with 127 catches for a league-best 1,535 yards. He totaled 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 appearances with the Bills.

Diggs, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020.

The star wide receiver will now catch passes from 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. He will join a wide receivers room that also features Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

The Bills, who already lost a slew of players to free agency, will now look to replace Diggs and Gabriel Davis, their top pass catchers from last season. Justin Shorter, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins are among the top wide receivers the Bills have under contract in 2024.

The Bills own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Texans, who selected Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson with the respective Nos. 2 and 3 picks in 2023, do not own a first-round pick in 2024.

Diggs, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension in 2022 with the Bills, is under contract through 2027. He has an $18 million base salary in 2025.

