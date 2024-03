Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco (pictured) is expected to be a backup for Indianapolis Colts starter Anthony Richardson in 2024-25. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Joe Flacco, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed Wednesday. The pact is worth up to $8.7 million. The 16-year veteran completed 60.3% of his throws for 1,616 yards, 13 scores and eight interceptions in five starts last season for the Cleveland Browns en route to NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. Advertisement

Flacco joined the Browns in November, signing with their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster and helped the Browns earn a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

The 39-year-old, who won a Super Bowl in 2012 with the Baltimore Ravens, completed 61.6% of his throws for 43,936 yards, 245 touchdowns and 155 interceptions through his first 188 career appearances. He is 103-82 as a starter.

Flacco is expected to be a backup to Colts starter Anthony Richardson. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft missed 13 games during his rookie campaign because of a concussion and shoulder injury.

Sam Ehlinger is the only other quarterback on the Colts roster.