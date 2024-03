1 of 2 | Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (R) will get $50 million in guarantees as part of his new contract with the Tennessee Titans. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, his agent announced Wednesday on social media. Agent David Mulugheta shared the news on his Instagram story. The pact includes $50 million in guarantees. Ridley, 29, totaled 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight scores over 17 starts last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Advertisement

The No. 26 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft totaled 4,358 yards and 36 scores on 324 catches through his first 66 NFL appearances.

Ridley, who spent his first four seasons with the Falcons, was traded to the Jaguars in 2022 while serving a suspension for betting on NFL games.

He will join several new additions to the Titans offense, including running back Tony Pollard and center Lloyd Cushenberry, who agreed to contracts earlier this off-season with the AFC South franchise.