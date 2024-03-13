Trending
NFL
March 13, 2024 / 9:44 AM

Raiders to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (R) failed to score a touchdown over 17 appearances last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (R) failed to score a touchdown over 17 appearances last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday after the start of the NFL's new league year.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Raiders are set to make the moves official Wednesday night.

Garoppolo, 32, completed 65.1% of his throws for 1,205 yards, seven scores and nine interceptions over seven appearances last season. He was benched in Week 9 and later suspended for two games in 2024 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The 10-year veteran signed a three-year, $72.7 million extension with the Raiders last March, but restructured that deal. He was set to receive $11.2 million next season, but that can be voided because of his suspension.

Renfrow, 28, totaled career-lows with 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 17 games last season. The five-year veteran entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He logged 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine scores en route to a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders in 2022. His release will clear $8.2 million off the Raiders' salary cap.

The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo and Renfrow after 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, which marks the start of the new league year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers
NFL // 2 hours ago
Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers
March 13 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, his agency announced.
Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry
NFL // 20 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry
March 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Derrick Henry agreed to sign a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The pact will result in Henry joining forces with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, he confirmed Tuesday on X.
Commanders to sign former first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota
NFL // 23 hours ago
Commanders to sign former first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota
March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to one-year contracts with free agent defensive end Clelin Ferrell and quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Aaron Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
NFL // 1 day ago
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
March 12 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to contracts with free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor and guard John Simpson.
Bengals to trade running back Joe Mixon to Texans, sign Zack Moss
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals to trade running back Joe Mixon to Texans, sign Zack Moss
March 12 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to trade veteran running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans and will sign Zack Moss as a potential replacement.
Raiders, ex-Dolphins Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agree to $110M contract
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders, ex-Dolphins Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agree to $110M contract
March 11 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to sign free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract.
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
March 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
March 11 (UPI) -- Running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
