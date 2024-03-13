Raiders to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

1 of 3 | Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (R) failed to score a touchdown over 17 appearances last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday after the start of the NFL's new league year. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Raiders are set to make the moves official Wednesday night. Advertisement

Garoppolo, 32, completed 65.1% of his throws for 1,205 yards, seven scores and nine interceptions over seven appearances last season. He was benched in Week 9 and later suspended for two games in 2024 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The 10-year veteran signed a three-year, $72.7 million extension with the Raiders last March, but restructured that deal. He was set to receive $11.2 million next season, but that can be voided because of his suspension.

Renfrow, 28, totaled career-lows with 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 17 games last season. The five-year veteran entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He logged 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine scores en route to a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders in 2022. His release will clear $8.2 million off the Raiders' salary cap.

The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo and Renfrow after 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, which marks the start of the new league year.