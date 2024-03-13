Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers

1 of 5 | Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (pictured) will join Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo as the Carolina Panthers' top wide receivers in 2024. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, his agency announced. Quality Control Sports announced the agreement Tuesday. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the Panthers will send the Steelers a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and cornerback Donte Jackson in exchange for Johnson and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Advertisement

"Pittsburgh it's been real," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Five years ago, you brought me in and treated me like family from day one. I will always be grateful for the memories made and relationships I will forever cherish.

"To my teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans who were there through the good and bad, thank you for allowing me to grow into the man I am today."

Johnson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He totaled 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 scores over his first five seasons. Johnson totaled a career-high 107 catches, 1,161 yards and eight scores in 16 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. He logged 51 catches for 717 yards and five scores in 13 games last season.

The Steelers signed Johnson to a two-year, $36.7 million extension in 2022. He will account for $10 million against the Panthers salary cap.

Johnson is expected to join Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo as quarterback Bryce Young's top wide receivers in 2024.

Jackson, 28, was a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. The six-year veteran started 80 games over his tenure with the Panthers. He amassed 303 combined tackles, 248 solo takedowns, 46 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and a touchdown.

Jackson signed a three-year, $35 million extension with the Panthers in 2022.