March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, he confirmed Tuesday on X. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Gesicki agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Bengals. The veteran pass catcher later confirmed the move by accepting a welcome message from Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who plans to teach him how to improve on his favorite dance move, the griddy. Advertisement

"Listen everyone, like it or not I definitely gotta bring the griddy back now," Gesicki wrote on X. "Thanks dawg!"

Gesicki, 28, totaled 29 catches for 244 yards and two scores over 17 games last season for the New England Patriots. He signed a one-year deal with the AFC East franchise last off-season.

Gesicki, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 260 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns through his first 98 career appearances.

The 6-foot-6 playmaker should prove to be another solid red zone target for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in 2024. Drew Sample, who signed a three-year extension on Monday, is the only other tight end on the Bengals roster.