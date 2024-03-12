New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson

1 of 5 | Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor (C) spent the last two seasons as a backup for the New York Giants. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that Taylor also agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the AFC East franchise.

Taylor is expected to serve as a backup to Jets starter Aaron Rodgers. Simpson will add depth to a Jets offensive line that struggled throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Taylor, 34, spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He completed 64.4% of his throws for 1,341 yards, five scores and three interceptions over 11 appearances last season. He went 3-5 as a starter while filling in for Daniel Jones, the Giants' top quarterback.

The NFL journeyman previously played for the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. He completed 61.7% of his throws for 12,135 yards, 65 touchdowns and 29 interceptions through his first 92 appearances in the NFL. Taylor is 28-28-1 as a starter.

Simpson, 26, started 17 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens. The fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Simpson appeared in 52 games, including 38 starts, through his first four seasons.

He was the No. 49-rated guard in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He rated No. 25 among guards who played at least 1,000 snaps. The Jets' offensive line was rated among the worst in the league in 2023-24. It allowed 64 sacks, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.