Bengals to cut RB Joe Mixon, sign Zack Moss

March 12 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to release veteran running back Joe Mixon and sign Zack Moss as a potential replacement. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the transactions on Monday night. Moss agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bengals. That pact includes $4.5 million in its first year. Advertisement

Mixon, 27, joined the Bengals as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and went on to become the third-leading rusher in franchise history. He totaled more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage in four of his seven seasons with the Bengals.

Mixon logged a career-high 1,519 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns en route to Pro Bowl honors in 2021. He totaled 1,410 yards from scrimmage and 12 scores in 16 starts last season.

The former Oklahoma star averaged 4.0 yards per carry over the last four seasons after logging 4.5 yards per tote between 2018 and 2019.

Moss, 26, was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. He primarily served in a backup role throughout his career, but provided elite production early last season for the Indianapolis Colts, while filling in for starter Jonathan Taylor, who missed the first four games and was at first limited because of an injury and contract dispute.

Moss totaled 517 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns through his first four games of 2023. He was later relegated to a backup role.

The four-year veteran averaged 4.5 yards per carry over his last two seasons and owns a career average of 4.3 yards per carry.

Mixon signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Bengals in July. By releasing the running back, the Bengals cleared more than $6 million in salary cap space.

Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans are the other running backs under contract with the Bengals through 2024. Brown, a fifth-round pick in 2023, totaled the second-most carries (44) and rushing yards (179) among Bengals players during his rookie campaign.

Evan Hull, Tyler Goodson and Zavier Scott join Taylor as the running backs under contract with the Colts this off-season.