Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) logged a career-high nine sacks last season for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to sign free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and CBS Sports about the pact, which includes $84.75 million guaranteed, on Monday. Wilkins, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Advertisement

The star defender logged a career-high 98 combined tackles -- a single-season NFL record for a defensive tackle -- and 59 solo takedowns over 17 games in 2022. He totaled a career-high nine sacks over 17 starts last season.

Wilkins, 28, totaled 355 combined tackles, 204 solo tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, 19 passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and an interception over 81 career appearances for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins negotiated with Wilkins for a contract extension the last two off-seasons, but were unable to complete a deal. He played on a $10.7 million rookie option in 2023.