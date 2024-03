1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift logged a career-high 1,049 rushing yards last season. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and CBS Sports about the agreement on Monday. Swift, 25, ran for a career-high 1,049 yards last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. Advertisement

The 2023 Pro Bowl selection logged 1,263 yards from scrimmage and six scores over 16 appearances in 2023-24. Swift joined the Eagles in an April trade from the Detroit Lions.

The veteran running back entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Swift totaled 2,878 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns in 40 games through his first three seasons with the Lions.

Kenneth Gainwell is now the only running back under contract with the Eagles in 2024. Swift will join a running backs room that includes Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer.