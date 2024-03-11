Advertisement
NFL
March 11, 2024 / 7:27 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers to sign QB Russell Wilson to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday that the Steelers will sign Wilson to the veteran minimum of $1.2 million. His former team, the Denver Broncos, also will pay him $37.8 million in 2023-24.

Advertisement

Wilson appeared to confirm the signing Sunday night, posting video highlights from Steelers games on social media.

"Year 13," he wrote for the caption on the X, Facebook and Instagram posts. "Grateful. Steelers."

Related

The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback also reposted a photo of himself wearing a Steelers jersey, which was originally published on the NFL's Instagram account.

The Broncos informed Wilson last week that he would be released. He signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract with the AFC West franchise in 2022.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his throws for 3,070 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions in 15 starts last season. His 100 career passer rating ranks fourth in NFL history, behind only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Wilson's 334 touchdown passes and 44,653 passing yards rank No. 14 and 19, respectively, in NFL history.

Advertisement

Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the Steelers with 2,070 passing yards and six passing touchdowns over 12 starts last season. He completed 62% of his throws.

Prior to Wilson's agreement, the two-year veteran was set to be the only quarterback under contract with the Steelers in 2024. Mitchell Trubisky agreed to an off-season deal with the Buffalo Bills. Fellow 2023 backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is set to hit free agency.

Latest Headlines

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hints at playing up to four more years
NFL // 2 days ago
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hints at playing up to four more years
March 8 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who contemplated retirement in previous off-seasons, now says he wants to play for up to four more years.
Dolphins agree to 2-year deal with tight end Jonnu Smith
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins agree to 2-year deal with tight end Jonnu Smith
MIAMI, March 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10 million with free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Denver Broncos to release Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons
NFL // 3 days ago
Denver Broncos to release Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons
March 7 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will release Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons, the team announced Thursday.
Washington Commanders to sign tight end Zach Ertz
NFL // 4 days ago
Washington Commanders to sign tight end Zach Ertz
March 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to contract terms with veteran tight end Zack Ertz, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Texans, kicker Ka'imi Fairbarin agree to $15.9M extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Texans, kicker Ka'imi Fairbarin agree to $15.9M extension
March 6 (UPI) -- The Houston texans agreed to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.
Pittman, Winfield, Burns among franchise-tagged NFL stars
NFL // 4 days ago
Pittman, Winfield, Burns among franchise-tagged NFL stars
March 6 (UPI) -- Michael Pittman Jr., Antoine Winfield Jr. and Brian Burns were among the top players to receive franchise-tag designations before the NFL's deadline to declare the transactions.
Houston Texans agree to $36M deal with tight end Dalton Schultz
NFL // 5 days ago
Houston Texans agree to $36M deal with tight end Dalton Schultz
March 5 (UPI) -- Tight end Dalton Schultz and the Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
New York Jets to cut tight end C.J. Uzomah, save $5.3 million
NFL // 5 days ago
New York Jets to cut tight end C.J. Uzomah, save $5.3 million
March 5 (UPI) -- The New York Jets plan to cut veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. His release will result in a cost savings of $5.3 million for the AFC East franchise.
Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity
NFL // 5 days ago
Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity
March 5 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson took time to thank many people with the Denver Broncos, outside of the coach and general manager, upon learning of his upcoming release. He also said he is "excited for what's next."
Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons
NFL // 6 days ago
Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons
March 4 (UPI) -- Likely future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 stellar seasons as one of the team's greatest offensive linemen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Formula 1's Carlos Sainz undergoes appendix surgery, will miss Saudi GP
Formula 1's Carlos Sainz undergoes appendix surgery, will miss Saudi GP
Washington Capitals trade forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina Hurricanes
Washington Capitals trade forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina Hurricanes
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hints at playing up to four more years
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hints at playing up to four more years
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards hits head on rim on buzzer-beating block
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards hits head on rim on buzzer-beating block
Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity
Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement