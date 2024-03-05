Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 5, 2024 / 7:39 AM

Russell Wilson bids farewell to Broncos, 'excited' for next opportunity

By Alex Butler
The Denver Broncos will release quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the NFL's new league year. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | The Denver Broncos will release quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the NFL's new league year. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson took time to thank many people with the Denver Broncos, outside of the coach and general manager, upon learning of his upcoming release. He also said he is "excited for what's next."

The Broncos announced the move Monday night, but the transaction won't become official until March 13. Wilson is expected to draw interest from several teams, impacting the draft and the free agency pool.

Advertisement

"Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community," Wilson wrote on his social media platforms.

"This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime."

Wilson thanked his teammates, staff members and others, but declined to mention Broncos coach Sean Payton or general manager George Paton, who issued the statement about his release.

Advertisement

Because of his release, the Broncos will eat $85 million in dead money -- funds reserved for Wilson on their salary cap that they can't use on another player -- over the next two years.

His new team will be able to give him a new contract, which will likely be a discount from his previous four-year, $140 million pact.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans are among the teams that could be in the market for a quarterback this off-season.

"Tough times don't last, but tough people do," Wilson wrote. "God's got me. I am excited for what's next."

Starting March 13, Wilson can sign with any team. The Broncos will pay him his $39 million guaranteed salary in 2024, but are permitted to subtract whatever he gets from his new team from that amount.

Advertisement

The Broncos, who only roster quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, also could be in the market for a new passer. They own the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Gardner Minshew and Jameis Winston are among the top quarterbacks expected to hit free agency.

"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond," Payton and Paton said in their joint statement. "We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons
NFL // 12 hours ago
Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons
March 4 (UPI) -- Likely future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 stellar seasons as one of the team's greatest offensive linemen.
Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine
NFL // 16 hours ago
Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine
March 4 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy attracted major attention from fans and scouts with his record 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL scouting combine, and several other prospects most likely improved their draft stock in Indianapolis.
Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans agree to 2-year extension
NFL // 21 hours ago
Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans agree to 2-year extension
March 4 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with Mike Evans on a two-year extension, keeping the veteran wide receiver under contract with the NFC South franchise, a league source told UPI on Monday.
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
NFL // 1 day ago
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
March 4 (UPI) -- Personalities from throughout the NFL and sports media continue to mourn longtime ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, who died at 72 years old.
Nabers, Odunze state cases to be draft's top wide receiver; Harrison skips interview
NFL // 3 days ago
Nabers, Odunze state cases to be draft's top wide receiver; Harrison skips interview
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers were among the top wide receiver prospects to speak Friday at the NFL scouting combine. The prospects explained why they should be the first wide receiver drafted.
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
NFL // 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
March 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture
NFL // 3 days ago
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with a fracture in his foot during a medical exam at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan
NFL // 3 days ago
Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams has no doubts about being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback also says he plans to rewrite history and set a Michael Jordan-level standard wherever he lands.
Vikings to save $3.3M by cutting RB Alexander Mattison
NFL // 4 days ago
Vikings to save $3.3M by cutting RB Alexander Mattison
March 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will save more than $3 million in salary cap space by cutting running back Alexander Mattison.
Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL
NFL // 4 days ago
Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Tight end Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in catches and yards in each of his three seasons, hopes he is used similarly by the team that picks him in the 2024 NFL Draft, he said Thursday at the NFL scouting combine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics
Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics
Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons
Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons
NCAA proposes helmet communications, 2-minute warnings for football
NCAA proposes helmet communications, 2-minute warnings for football
Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine
Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement