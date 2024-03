1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans totaled at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 NFL seasons. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with Mike Evans on a two-year extension, keeping the veteran wide receiver under contract with the NFC South franchise, a league source told UPI on Monday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the pact is worth $52 million, including $35 million guaranteed. Evans took to social media Monday morning, posting a photo of himself in his Buccaneers uniform. Advertisement

"Fire them cannons," Evans wrote for the caption on the Instagram post.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2018. The Buccaneers restructured that pact several times. Evans had been set to become a free agent later this month.

Evans, 30, entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5 playmaker totaled at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his 10 NFL seasons. Evans hauled in 79 catches for 1,255 yards an a league-best 13 touchdowns in 17 starts last season.

Evans totaled 762 catches for 11,680 yards and 94 scores through his first 154 NFL appearances. He totaled a career-high 96 catches in 2016 and reached a career-best 1,524 receiving yards in 2018. Evans won a Super Bowl alongside former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in 2021.