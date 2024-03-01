Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 1, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Nabers, Odunze state cases to be draft's top wide receiver; Harrison skips interview

By Alex Butler
Former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze will participate in combine drills this week in Indianapolis. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze will participate in combine drills this week in Indianapolis. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers were among the top wide receiver prospects to speak Friday at the NFL scouting combine. The prospects each explained why they should be the first wide receiver drafted.

Former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., who participated in medical tests, decided to skip his media availability, scheduled for 8:20 a.m. EST Tuesday in Indianapolis. Harrison also isn't expected to participate in on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement

The other prospects used the media session as an opportunity to boost their draft stock. Many will participate in drills, including the 40-yard dash, to further boost their perceived value to NFL decision-makers.

"That's what it's about: saying you are the best and going and competing for it," Odunze said at the Indiana Convention Center. "I do feel that way. It's a competition, but all of these dudes are ballers.

Advertisement

"I'm super honored to be part of the conversation."

Odunze led college football with 1,640 receiving yards last season at Washington. He also logged 92 catches, including 13 touchdown grabs, helping the Huskies reach the College Football Playoff title game.

The former Huskies star is known for versatility and his ability to separate from defenders and complete contested catches. He also possesses deceptive speed.

Odunze, who plans to participate in all of the combine drills, said he visited this week with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. He is targeting a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash time.

"I've shown all the skills that can translate to the NFL, at a high level, in different facets of my game," Odunze said. "I think who I am as a person, who I'll be to a locker room and who I'll be in the community are all A+."

Former LSU stars Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. will be among the other wide receivers competing with Harrison and Odunze to be the first one picked in the draft.

Nabers, who also visited with the Giants and Titans, will not participate in combine drills. He plans to workout at LSU pro day alongside Thomas and former Tigers star quarterback Jayden Daniels -- the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

Advertisement

Nabers trailed only Odunze with 1,569 receiving yards last season. He also scored 14 touchdowns and logged 89 receptions. He said "of course," when asked Friday if he is the best wide receiver in the draft class.

"I'm able to play outside and inside, go against eight [different] cornerbacks in a game and still put up big numbers, at the end of the day," Nabers said.

Nabers (6-foot-0) is a bit shorter than Odunze (6-foot-3), Harrison (6-foot-3) and Thomas (6-foot-4), but possesses premier explosiveness as a playmaker. He started his career at LSU in the slot before moving outside.

Thomas, who led college football with 17 touchdowns last season, hauled in 68 total grabs for 1,177 yards last season for the Tigers.

"I feel like I would be a great teammate for a team and a great leader in a wide receiver room," Thomas said.

Thomas visited with several teams this week, including the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

The former Tigers star said he thinks some experts are underrating him ahead of the draft. He said his ability to read coverages is among his strengths.

Advertisement

"Everybody is good in their own way on the field, but me being able to pick up on the little things is giving me an advantage," Thomas said of the wide receiver class.

Harrison, who totaled 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 scores last season for the Buckeyes, also is not expected to participate in Ohio State's pro day.

The two-time All-American, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist, totaled 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 scores in 2022. He remains the betting favorite to be the first wide receiver picked in the draft.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
NFL // 3 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
March 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture
NFL // 4 hours ago
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with a fracture in his foot during a medical exam at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan
NFL // 5 hours ago
Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams has no doubts about being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback also says he plans to rewrite history and set a Michael Jordan-level standard wherever he lands.
Vikings to save $3.3M by cutting RB Alexander Mattison
NFL // 9 hours ago
Vikings to save $3.3M by cutting RB Alexander Mattison
March 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will save more than $3 million in salary cap space by cutting running back Alexander Mattison.
Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Tight end Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in catches and yards in each of his three seasons, hopes he is used similarly by the team that picks him in the 2024 NFL Draft, he said Thursday at the NFL scouting combine.
Engineers of NFL winning teams fueled by reading books full of ideas
NFL // 1 day ago
Engineers of NFL winning teams fueled by reading books full of ideas
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- NFL team builders don't just stick to game film when engineering winners. Many say they rely on books written by coaching legends, business experts, philosophers and even military strategists.
Dolphins want Jaylen Waddle long-term, expect 'another level' from Tua Tagovailoa
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins want Jaylen Waddle long-term, expect 'another level' from Tua Tagovailoa
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins plan to keep wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the foreseeable future and believe there is "still another level" of production for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to release wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
NFL // 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to release wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will release veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins 'very encouraged' by contract talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are "very encouraged" about their negotiations with Tua Tagovailoa's agents as they work toward a long-term contract extension, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings, Raiders douse trade rumors for WRs Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders decision-makers squashed trade rumors for their top wide receivers, telling reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis that Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams remained on their rosters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins want Jaylen Waddle long-term, expect 'another level' from Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins want Jaylen Waddle long-term, expect 'another level' from Tua Tagovailoa
On the heels of points milestone, Iowa's Caitlin Clark will enter the WNBA Draft
On the heels of points milestone, Iowa's Caitlin Clark will enter the WNBA Draft
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Engineers of NFL winning teams fueled by reading books full of ideas
Engineers of NFL winning teams fueled by reading books full of ideas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement