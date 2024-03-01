Trending
NFL
March 1, 2024 / 12:33 PM

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture

By Alex Butler
Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (L) was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his stock could dip because of a foot injury. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with a fracture in his foot during a medical exam at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and AL.com on Friday morning that doctors discovered the Jones fracture in McKinstry's right foot. A Jones fracture consists of a bone break inside the foot on the pinky toe side. The injury sometimes occurs because of overtraining or increased pressure on the feet from weight gain.

McKinstry will not participate in on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, but is expected to work out at Alabama pro day on March 20 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The news of McKinstry's foot injury could impact the All-American's positioning in the draft. He was projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in most mock drafts.

McKinstry spoke to reporters Thursday during a media availability session at the Indiana Convention Center. He said he already participated in meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, among others.

"The emotion is very high," McKinstry said of the draft process. "I'm very happy. I understand this is not the end, but I'm very blessed to be here."

Iowa's Cooper DeJean, Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Clemson's Nate Wiggins and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell are among the other top cornerback prospects in the 2024 class.

