Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with a fracture in his foot during a medical exam at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and AL.com on Friday morning that doctors discovered the Jones fracture in McKinstry's right foot. A Jones fracture consists of a bone break inside the foot on the pinky toe side. The injury sometimes occurs because of overtraining or increased pressure on the feet from weight gain.