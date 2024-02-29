Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL

1 of 5 | Georgia tight end Brock Bowers speaks to reports at the NFL scouting combine Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Tight end Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in catches and yards in each of his three seasons, hopes he is used similarly by the team that picks him in the 2024 NFL Draft, he said Thursday at the NFL scouting combine. "I just want to go to a place I'm wanted and believe will be used and hopefully have a good rookie season," Bowers said at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Advertisement

Bowers, listed as a Top 10 pick in many mock drafts, said he participated in 15 formal meetings with NFL teams so far this week at the combine. He confirmed sessions with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Bowers said he did not formally meet with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end is listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds on the Georgia website, but his official combine measurements will be released this week.

The All-American totaled 714 yards and six scores on 56 catches in 10 appearances last season for the Bulldogs, despite missing two games because of an ankle injury.

He led the Bulldogs with 942 yards on 63 catches in 2022, when he hauled in seven scores. Bowers totaled a team-high 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 as a freshman.

He said he is now 100% recovered from his ankle issues, but is undecided on his level of participation for combine drills Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bowers, who said he models his game after George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, said his best abilities are being about to out-physical defensive backs and outrun bigger linebackers.

"I bring yards after catch, making people miss and just turning good plays into great play," Bowers said.

He also said he can improve on his secondary blocking, working off of spin moves and better reengaging with defensive players.

"I feel like I can bring a lot to an offense by being a do-it-all kind of guy," Bowers said. "That's how I hope to be used, like I was at Georgia."