Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams answers questions at the 2024 NFL scouting combine Friday in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams has no doubts about being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback also says he plans to rewrite history and set a Michael Jordan-level standard wherever he lands. "I don't compare myself to the other guys," Williams said when asked Friday about the quarterback class at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. "I've been there. I think I'm my own player. "I tend to like to create history and rewrite history." Advertisement

Williams is a heavy favorite to be the first pick in the draft, which will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit. He could be a member of the Chicago Bears if the team keeps its top pick or go elsewhere if the Bears trade the selection.

The Bears have yet to publicly announce if they will keep current quarterback Justin Fields on their roster or send him elsewhere, potentially handing over the offense to Williams.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner wasn't born yet during Michael Jordan's prime playing days, but said he has watched highlights of the Chicago Bulls legend and hopes to make a similar impact during a potentially long, productive NFL career.

"I don't play for fame," Williams said. "I don't play for money. I don't play for jewels and things like that. Just to go out there and win as many games as possible and be the best I can.

"My plan is, if I can be my best and play as many games as possible at my best, I think I can reach certain points like [Jordan]."

Williams will not participate in drills or medical tests at the combine, unlike several other top quarterback prospects.

"I didn't feel the need to go out and throw," Williams said. "I've played around 30 something games, I believe. Go ahead and watch real, live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor."

Williams said he plans to undergo medical exams during his individual meetings with NFL teams.

The former USC star totaled 42 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, while throwing for 4,537 yards and completing 66.6% of his throws in 2022. Williams' statistics dipped slightly in 2023, when he completed 68.6% of his throws for 3,633 yards, 30 scores and five interceptions for the Trojans.

He led the team to an 11-3 record in 2022 and 8-5 mark in 2023.

"I don't think I'm not going to be No. 1," Williams said of his draft-day expectations. "I think I've put in all the hard work, time, effort and energy into being that.

"I don't think of a Plan B. Stay on Plan A. When things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work.

Williams said his main goal is to end up on a team that "wants to win."

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who helped the Wolverines win a national title in January, 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are among the other top quarterback prospects in the draft class.