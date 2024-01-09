Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'

1 of 5 | Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. admitted that he was playing hurt during Washington's loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff finale, but said his injuries were "nothing major" heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy finalist gingerly limped off the corner of the field and into the tunnel on his way to the locker room Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. Advertisement

A teammate landed on Penix's right ankle in the third quarter. And he held onto the lower right section of his stomach, indicating a potential rib injury.

"I'm just happy I was able to finish with the guys," Penix told reporters after the 38-13 loss. "I knew I didn't want nothing to take me out of that game because I've been through too much. I knew, no matter what, I was going to make sure that I finished for the guys and gave it my all.

"I'm not healthy, but I'll be there. It's nothing major. I talked with doctors. If I had to play [Tuesday], I'd play, so I'm good."

Michael Penix Jr. walking off the field following the #NationalChampionship game. The sportsmanship shown from Michigan's Jaylen Harrell pic.twitter.com/S8wi4pTzQH— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2024

Penix completed just 27 of 51 (52.9%) passes in one of the least-efficient games of his collegiate career. He totaled 255 yards and a score. His two interceptions tied his season high.

For most of this season, the Huskies' No. 1-ranked passing offense overwhelmed foes. But on Monday, they ran into the top-ranked defense in the country.

Wolverines defenders stalked Penix, swarming the quarterback and delivering blows to his body, constantly impacting the throws of the normally precise passer.

The Huskies, who trailed 17-3 late in the second quarter, cut the deficit to 17-10 at halftime. They received the ball to open the second half, but Penix appeared to injure his ankle on the first offensive snap of the third quarter. He also threw an interception on the play.

The Huskies quarterback took the snap at the Washington 25-yard line. He then stepped back in the pocket and threw to his left.

Huskies guard Nate Kalepo attempted to block the Wolverines pass rush during the sequence, but accidentally stepped on Penix's right ankle as he dropped back in protection, likely altering the throw and injuring the quarterback.

Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson intercepted the pass. Penix then went to the sideline to undergo an examination on the ankle. He returned to the game for the next drive.

WILL JOHNSON PICKS OFF PENIX JR. TO START THE SECOND HALF #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RiG1j5jXeL— ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Penix completed 13 of 21 (61.9%) of his passes for 128 yards and a score through the first two quarters before the ankle injury. He went on to complete just 14 of 30 (46.6%) of his throws for 127 yards and two interceptions in the second half.

He spent time in the sideline medical tent before speaking to reporters at his postgame news conference.

"It sucks," Penix said. "We played a good team that did some good things. On the offensive side of the ball, we just missed a lot of opportunities -- opportunities we needed to execute the most to help our team and put our team in a better position to come out with this win."

Penix also took accountability for penalties, which negated several big Huskies plays. He said he should have spoken louder to improve his communication with offensive linemen, who he said "were hearing ghosts," that led to false starts and other issues.

Penix managed to smile during the news conference when asked about his injuries, saying he feels better than he did "three years ago."

The Huskies quarterback sustained two ACL tears and several shoulder injuries from 2018 through 2021 while playing for Indiana. He played in just 21 games in four years with the Hoosiers.

Penix never missed a game, with 28 appearances, over his two-year tenure with the Huskies.

"My career was a lot," Penix said. "Everything happens for a reason. Everyone knows my story. I've been through a lot. I've had ups and downs. I'm thankful for it all."

Penix ended the season with a national-best 4,903 passing yards. His 35 passing scores trailed only Oregon's Bo Nix (45) and LSU's Jayden Daniels (40). Penix completed 65.4% of his throws and logged 11 interceptions through 15 starts.

The Huskies quarterback remains in consideration to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from April 25 to 27 in Detroit.

USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Daniels, Nix and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy are among the other top quarterback prospects in the draft class.

