1 of 3 | Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (L) joined the team in a 2023 trade from the Tennessee Titans. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, a league source told UPI on Friday. Byard, 30, joined Philadelphia in an October trade from the Tennessee Titans. The eight-year veteran totaled 75 combined tackles, 50 solo tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in 10 appearances last season for the Eagles. Advertisement

He logged a career-best 122 total tackles in 2023, when including 47 tackles from his first six games last season with the Titans.

Byard, an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and 2021, made 749 total tackles and 514 solo takedowns through his first 130 NFL appearances. He also totaled 66 passes defensed and 28 interceptions since entering the league as a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Byard signed a two-year, $25.1 million contract with the Titans last July. He restructured that contract in October. The Eagles will save about $14 million in salary cap space because of Byard's release.