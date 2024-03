1 of 5 | Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (C) failed to score a rushing touchdown in 2023. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will save more than $3 million in salary cap space by cutting running back Alexander Mattison. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Bleacher Report on Thursday night that the Vikings informed Mattison he will be released. Advertisement

The five-year veteran, who served as a backup to Dalvin Cook through his first four seasons, totaled 892 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 16 games last season, struggling to find footing as the starter.

Mattison, who averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, did not score a rushing touchdown and fumbled three times in 2023, signed a two-year, $7 million extension in 2023. The Vikings will eat about $1.25 million in dead money -- salary cap funds designated for Mattison that they can use on another player -- due to his release.

Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu are the only other running backs on the Vikings roster. Cam Akers, who joined the Vikings in a September trade, is set to hit free agency.