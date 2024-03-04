Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine

1 of 5 | Former Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo (L) was one of the stars of the 2024 NFL combine. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy attracted major attention from fans and scouts with his record 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL scouting combine, and several other prospects most likely improved their draft stock in Indianapolis. Worthy clocked his record run Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, beating the 4.22-second record set in 2017 by former Washington wide receiver John Ross. The 2024 edition of the annual showcase for college prospects started Feb. 26 and ended Monday. Advertisement

"I really just wanted to go get that record for myself," Worthy, a former Texas wide receiver, said on an NFL Network broadcast.

Worthy -- who reached a speed of 24.41 mph in the 40 -- was not projected as a first-round pick in many mock drafts before the combine, but now is eyed as a late first-round selection by some outlets.

Advertisement OFFICIAL: 4.21 XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., who did not participate in drills or his news conference at the combine, remains the top wide receiver prospect in the class.

LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze, Oregon's Troy Franklin, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Texas' Adonai Mitchell, Florida State's Keon Coleman and Michigan's Roman Wilson are among the other top wide receiver prospects.

Thomas, who tied for third-fastest (4.33) at the combine, reached 22.91 mph while running a go route, the fastest of any wide receiver. Coleman, who turned in a subpar 4.61-second 40, ran 20.36 mph during the gauntlet drill, the fastest for any wide receiver over the last two years.

Thomas was projected as a first-round pick before the combine. Odunze, another likely first-rounder ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.

Mitchell recorded the third-fastest 40-yard-dash time (4.34) for wide receivers. He also led the position with an 11.4-foot broad jump. Wilson and McConkey each clocked in at 4.39 seconds in the 40. Franklin recorded a 4.41-second dash.

Former Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo turned in one of the most impressive performances for his position. His 4.33-second 40 was tied with Thomas and former Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell for the third-fastest time overall and led all running backs.

The 221-pound ball carrier also led running backs with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and was second in the broad jump, at 10.9 feet.

Former Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Washington center Tanor Bortolini, Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske were among other top performers from the combine.

Bortolini, who measured in at 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds, tied Guerendo for the best athleticism score (99) at the combine, according to Next Gen Stats. His 7.16-second 3-cone drill and 4.28-second shuttle were the best times for offensive linemen. Bortolini's 4.94-second 40 trailed only Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten (4.92).

Worthy's athleticism score of 98 trailed only Bortolini and Guerendo. Guerendo's athleticism score tied former combine-turned-NFL stars Chris Johnson and Saquon Barkley, among others.

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, projected as the first offensive lineman to be drafted, led his position with a 14.14 mph 5-yard split in his 40-yard dash.

Turner (86) and Robinson (84) ranked second and third, respectively, in athleticism scores among edge rushers. Marshawn Kneeland of Western Michigan posted a position-best score of 88.

Turner led that group with a 4.46-second 40, just ahead of Robinson's 4.48. They each clocked in with a positional-best 1.54-second 10-yard split. Turner led the group with a 40.5-inch vertical. Robinson tied Houston Christian University's Jalyx Hunt with a 10.8-foot broad jump, the best among edge rushers.

Fiske led defensive tackles with an athleticism score of 87. He also led the group with a 4.78-second 40, 33.5-inch vertical, 9.9-foot broad jump and 4.37-second shuttle time.

Wiggins trailed only Worthy with a 4.28-second 40. Mitchell led cornerbacks with 20 reps on the bench press, in addition to clocking the second-best time among cornerbacks in the 40.

McCarthy and Penix were among the quarterbacks who opted to throw at the combine. They awed fans with several deep and accurate tosses at Lucas Oil Stadium. McCarthy led quarterbacks with a 6.82-second 3-cone time and tied Tulane's Michael Pratt for the best shuttle time (4.23) among quarterbacks. Penix did not participate in those drills.

Many prospects will use the next two months to train and perform for scouts at individual workouts and pro days. The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 to 27 in Detroit.