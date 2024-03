Tight end Jonnu Smith (C) spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10 million with free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith, a league source told UPI on Thursday. Smith, 28, had a career-high 50 catches for 582 yards and three scores in 17 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-year veteran totaled 2,423 yards and 20 touchdowns on 219 catches through his first 107 career appearances. Advertisement

He entered the league as a third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. Smith went on to join the New England Patriots in 2021.

The Falcons released the veteran tight end last week. He joined the team in a 2023 off-season trade from the Patriots.

Smith was the No. 38 tight end in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 75.4 pass-blocking grade was the 14th-best among tight ends.

We see you, Jonnu!

Smith's skillset should be a welcome addition for the Dolphins' offense, which led the NFL in yards in 2023. The veteran playmaker led all tight ends in yards after catch over expected (+71) off screen passes last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

He also tied with Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the most 20+ mph plays (five) among tight ends since 2018.