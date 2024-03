1 of 5 | Running back Tony Pollard (C) totaled 1,316 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 17 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement on Monday. The move most likely signals the end of free agent running back Derrick Henry's tenure in Nashville. Advertisement

Pollard, 26, served as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott through his first four seasons. He took over as the full-time starter in 2023.

Pollard totaled 1,316 yards from scrimmage and six scores in 17 starts last season. The five-year veteran logged 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 scores in 16 games en route to Pro Bowl honors in 2022.

Pollard totaled 28 touchdowns and 4,940 yards from scrimmage during his tenure with the Cowboys.

Tyjae Spears and Hassan Haskins are the other running backs on the Titans roster for 2024. Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are the only running backs under contract with the Cowboys.