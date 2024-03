1 of 5 | Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (C) appeared in 17 games last season for the San Francisco 49ers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to one-year contracts with free agent defensive end Clelin Ferrell and quarterback Marcus Mariota. Sources told the Washington Post, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreements with the former first-round NFL Draft picks Tuesday. Advertisement

Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, spent time last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ferrell, 26, totaled 28 combined tackles, 15 solo takedowns, six tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass defensed, forced fumble and fumble recovery over 17 appearances with the 49ers.

He logged 105 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 11 passes defensed, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 58 appearances through his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders declined to pick up the $11.5 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract in 2022, sending him to free agency last off-season.

Mariota, 30, completed 15 of 23 passes (65.2%) for 164 yards, one score and an interception in three appearances last season for the Eagles. He also ran for 52 yards on three carries in his limited appearances.

Mariota started 13 games in 2022 for the Atlanta Falcons. He completed 61.3% of his throws for 2,219 yards, 15 scores and nine interceptions that season.

The veteran passer, who spent his first five seasons with the Titans, played for the Raiders in 2020 and 2021. Sam Howell and Jake Fromm are the only other quarterbacks under contract with the Commanders through the 2024 season.

The Commanders, who have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also are expected to use that selection on one of the top quarterback prospects.