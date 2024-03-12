Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal

1 of 5 | Veteran running back Aaron Jones (L) totaled 63 touchdowns in 97 games for the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Aaron Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they released Jones. Advertisement

The seven-year veteran, who joined the NFC North franchise as a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, will now join a division rival.

Jones, 29, totaled 8,016 yards from scrimmage and 63 touchdowns in 97 career appearances for the Packers. He logged a career-high 1,558 yards from scrimmage and league-best 19 touchdowns in 2019. Jones totaled 1,459 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores en route to a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

He logged 889 yards from scrimmage and a career-low three scores in 11 games last season. Jones missed six games because of hamstring and knee injuries sustained during his 2023-24 campaign.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers in 2021, went on to restructure that contract. He retweeted several posts about those pay cuts Tuesday on X, including one that stated negotiations broke down last week about another proposed salary reduction.

Advertisement

"Every story has three sides to it," Jones wrote in a quote tweet.

News of Jones' agreement with the Vikings came less than 24 hours after former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs confirmed that he agreed to sign with the Packers.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN on Monday that Jacobs' deal with the Packers is for four years and worth up to $48 million. That pact includes three team options after the 2024-25 campaign.

Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards, 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches in 2022, earned two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod during his five-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He totaled 1,101 yards from scrimmage and six scores over 13 starts last season. He missed the final four games of the campaign because of a quad injury.

Jones will join Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride as the running backs under contract with the Vikings through 2024. The Vikings announced last week that they released running back Alexander Mattison, their 2023 starter.