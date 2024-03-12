Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 12, 2024 / 2:20 PM

Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry

By Alex Butler
All-Pro running back Derrick Henry (R) can earn up to $20 million through his new contract with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by Jason Hanna/UPI
1 of 5 | All-Pro running back Derrick Henry (R) can earn up to $20 million through his new contract with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by Jason Hanna/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Derrick Henry agreed to sign a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The pact will result in Henry joining forces with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement on Tuesday. Henry's new contract is for $16 million and includes $9 million in guarantees, with an additional $4 million available in incentives.

Advertisement

Henry, 30, led the NFL in carries in four of the last five years, including 2023 and 2022. The four-time Pro Bowl selection totaled an NFL-best 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

He ran for a league-best 2,027 yards and scored 17 rushing scores in en route to All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.

Related

The Titans signed Henry to a four-year, $50 million contract extension in 2022, but later restructured that deal.

Henry's 90 career rushing touchdowns are the most in Titans history. His 9,502 career rushing yards trail only Eddie George on the franchise leaderboard.

The Ravens are known for their running game domination. They ranked inside the Top 3 in the league in rushing for each of the last six seasons, including as the best unit in 2023, 2020 and 2019.

Henry, known as one of the league's best ball carriers throughout his career, will join fellow running backs Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill and Owen Wright on the Ravens roster.

Jackson totaled 821 yards as the Ravens' leading rusher last season. Gus Edwards, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, was the second-leading rusher, with 810 yards in 17 games. Edwards led the Ravens with 13 rushing scores.

Latest Headlines

Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, he confirmed Tuesday on X.
Commanders to sign former first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota
NFL // 3 hours ago
Commanders to sign former first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota
March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to one-year contracts with free agent defensive end Clelin Ferrell and quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 4 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
March 12 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Aaron Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
NFL // 5 hours ago
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
March 12 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to contracts with free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor and guard John Simpson.
Bengals to trade running back Joe Mixon to Texans, sign Zack Moss
NFL // 7 hours ago
Bengals to trade running back Joe Mixon to Texans, sign Zack Moss
March 12 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to trade veteran running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans and will sign Zack Moss as a potential replacement.
Raiders, ex-Dolphins Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agree to $110M contract
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders, ex-Dolphins Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agree to $110M contract
March 11 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to sign free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract.
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard agree to 3-year contract
March 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Chicago Bears, running back D'Andre Swift agree to $24M deal
March 11 (UPI) -- Running back D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman agree to 3-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman agree to 3-year extension
March 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts and Michael Pittman Jr. agreed to a three-year contract extension, the wide receiver confirmed Monday on X.
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears committed to contribute more than $2 billion to build a new downtown stadium, shifting from plans to construct a facility in Arlington Heights, president Kevin Warren announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones agree to 1-year deal
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
Bears shift from Arlington Heights move, commit to downtown Chicago
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
New York Jets to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement