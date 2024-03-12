Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry

1 of 5 | All-Pro running back Derrick Henry (R) can earn up to $20 million through his new contract with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by Jason Hanna/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Derrick Henry agreed to sign a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The pact will result in Henry joining forces with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement on Tuesday. Henry's new contract is for $16 million and includes $9 million in guarantees, with an additional $4 million available in incentives. Advertisement

Henry, 30, led the NFL in carries in four of the last five years, including 2023 and 2022. The four-time Pro Bowl selection totaled an NFL-best 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

He ran for a league-best 2,027 yards and scored 17 rushing scores in en route to All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.

The Titans signed Henry to a four-year, $50 million contract extension in 2022, but later restructured that deal.

Henry's 90 career rushing touchdowns are the most in Titans history. His 9,502 career rushing yards trail only Eddie George on the franchise leaderboard.

Advertisement Flock Nation I swea it's up ! — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

The Ravens are known for their running game domination. They ranked inside the Top 3 in the league in rushing for each of the last six seasons, including as the best unit in 2023, 2020 and 2019.

Henry, known as one of the league's best ball carriers throughout his career, will join fellow running backs Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill and Owen Wright on the Ravens roster.

Jackson totaled 821 yards as the Ravens' leading rusher last season. Gus Edwards, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, was the second-leading rusher, with 810 yards in 17 games. Edwards led the Ravens with 13 rushing scores.