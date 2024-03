1 of 5 | Wide receiver Mike Williams (R) missed 14 games last season because of a torn ACL he sustained while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced Wednesday. It will save $20 million in salary cap space. Williams, 29, joined the Chargers as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 playmaker logged just 19 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown over three appearances last season. He missed the final 14 games of the campaign because of a torn ACL. Advertisement

Williams showed great ability throughout his time with the Chargers, which also was marred by injuries. The former Clemson star eclipsed 1,000 yards in two of his seven seasons. He caught a career-high 10 touchdown passes in 2018 and reached the end zone nine times in 2021.

Williams totaled 309 catches for 4,806 yards in 88 career appearances with the AFC West franchise. He reached the end zone 32 times.